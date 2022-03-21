Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022: No Re-exam For Hijab Ban Protesters, Says Govt

Karnataka class 12 exam: Department of Pre University Education on March 21 has done a major announcement for Hijab row protestors who boycotted Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams 2022 after the Karnataka High Court ordered to not wear hijab in schools and colleges and follow the uniform strictly. The Karnataka government has announced that the re-exam for hijab row protestors will not be conducted. It will be done in line with them boycotting the PUC II Practical exams.

The practical exams under Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022 were conducted in February and March 2022. However, during this time, there were many students who were found indulged in the hijab row. These students decided to not appear for these exams. Some students cited not being allowed to wear hijab a reason, while others supported or seeking a resolution.



This big announcement related to Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam comes in line with concerned authorities considering possible alternatives for those hijab row protestors who missed Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022. The government has decided to mark those students as 'absent'. Following the pattern, Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022 are usually conducted for 100 marks. Out of those 70 marks are for written exam and 30 are for practical exams. While all those who decided to miss PUC II Practical exams while taking part in Karnataka hijab protest are now at the risk of losing out on 30 marks, they still have the option of appearing in theory papers. Karnataka class 12th or 2nd PUC written exams will be held from April 22 to May 18.

Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022: Sample papers released at Pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education in the month of February has released sample papers for Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022. The sample papers can be checked on the official website pue.kar.nic.in. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Students may please note that these sample papers are for 42 subjects and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Sample papers have been released for Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, History, Economics, Geography, Political Science and Physics.

Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022: Here is how to check sample papers