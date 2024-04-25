Karnataka 2nd PUC Hall Ticket 2024 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 hall tickets for the year 2024 today, April 25. Students who have applied for the KSEAB 2nd PUC exam 2 can now access and download their hall tickets from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Scheduled from April 29 to May 16, 2024, the Karnataka PUC II exam 2 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning session is set to take place from 10:15 AM to 01:30 PM, followed by the afternoon session from 02:15 PM to 05:30 PM. This examination offers an opportunity for students to enhance their PUC results, retake failed subjects, or make up for missed appearances in Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1.

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Hall Ticket?

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/

Step 2: Navigate to the Latest News section on the homepage and click on "Click here to Download admission ticket of II PUC Exam-2 2024."

Step 3: A new window will open, prompting you to enter your login details. Submit the information.

Step 4: Your Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: Download Here

School authorities are advised to download the Karnataka PUC 2 admit card 2024 and carefully review the students' information for any inaccuracies. In case of discrepancies, schools should reach out to the board for necessary corrections.

With the release of the hall tickets, students can now prepare themselves for the upcoming Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2, ensuring a smooth and successful examination process.