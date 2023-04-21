Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Supplementary Exam, Re-evaluation Application Begins Today

Quick links:
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 has been declared on April 21. A total of 74.76% of the candidates passed the exam. A total of 7,27,923 candidates enrolled for the class 12th or pre-university certificate exam, out of which 7,02,067 candidates took the exam. A total of 5,24,209 candidates have passed the 2nd PUC examination. Candidates can apply online for Scanned copies, Revaluation & Retotalling of II PUC March 2023 Examination Answer scripts online.
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will conduct a supplementary exam for candidates who want to improve their scores. The online registration process for Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam begins today, April 21. The last date to apply for Karnataka supplementary exam is April 26 without a late fine. Candidates can apply with a late fine from April 27 to May 2.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam date sheet will be released in the last week of April. The exam is expected to be conducted in May. Candidates can register for the supplementary exams online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
"The Mark's Card cum Applications (MCA) for failed candidates will not be issued from this year onwards. The Principals should collect the fee from FAILED Candidates of MARCH - 2023 Examination if they are willing to appear for II PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 on the basis of the result sheets itself provided by the Board," the official notice reads.