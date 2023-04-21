Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Supplementary Exam, Re-evaluation Application Begins Today

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 has been declared on April 21. A total of 74.76% of the candidates passed the exam. A total of 7,27,923 candidates enrolled for the class 12th or pre-university certificate exam, out of which 7,02,067 candidates took the exam. A total of 5,24,209 candidates have passed the 2nd PUC examination. Candidates can apply online for Scanned copies, Revaluation & Retotalling of II PUC March 2023 Examination Answer scripts online.

Direct link to apply online for scanned copy, re-evaluation, and totaling of 2nd PUC exam 2023

Important Dates

COMMENCEMENT OF SCANNED COPY MARCH 2023 - EXAMINATION - ONLINE APPLICATION- 21-04-2023

CLOSURE OF SCANNED COPY - MARCH 2023 - EXAMINATION - ONLINE APPLICATION - 27-04-2023

CLOSURE OF SCANNED COPY FEE PAYMENT - MARCH 2023 - EXAMINATION- 27-04-2023

COMMENCEMENT OF REVALUATION & RETOTALLING - MARCH 2023 - EXAMINATION- 3-05-2023

CLOSURE OF REVALUATION & RETOTALLING - MARCH 2023 - EXAMINATION - ONLINE APPLICATION- 08-05-2023

CLOSURE OF REVALUATION FEE PAYMENT - MARCH 2023 - EXAMINATION - 08-05-2023

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will conduct a supplementary exam for candidates who want to improve their scores. The online registration process for Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam begins today, April 21. The last date to apply for Karnataka supplementary exam is April 26 without a late fine. Candidates can apply with a late fine from April 27 to May 2.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam date sheet will be released in the last week of April. The exam is expected to be conducted in May. Candidates can register for the supplementary exams online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

"The Mark's Card cum Applications (MCA) for failed candidates will not be issued from this year onwards. The Principals should collect the fee from FAILED Candidates of MARCH - 2023 Examination if they are willing to appear for II PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 on the basis of the result sheets itself provided by the Board," the official notice reads.