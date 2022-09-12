Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results Out: 37.08% Of Students Pass, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Results have been released by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karanataka, today, September 12, 2022. All those students who have appeared in the examination can check their Karnataka PUC Supplementary results by visiting the official website at karresults.nic.in. In order to check the results, students are required to enter their roll number, hall ticket number, date of birth, or any other credentials asked on the portal.
A total of 1,85,415 candidates registered for the exam out of which 175905 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of the total 65,233 candidates have passed the supplementary examination. According to the official information, 37.08 percent of students have qualified for the examination. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 34.66 percent, the Commerce stream is 34.64 percent and the Science stream is 43.76 percent.
This year, the Department of PU Education held the 2nd PUC Supplementary exams between August 12 to 25, 2022. The examination were held for students who did not clear the 2nd PUC Exams 2022 held from April 22 to May 18, 2022.