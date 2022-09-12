Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results Out: 37.08% Of Students Pass, Here's Direct Link

The 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Results have been released by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karanataka, today, September 12, 2022. All those students who have appeared in the examination can check their Karnataka PUC Supplementary results by visiting the official website at karresults.nic.in. In order to check the results, students are required to enter their roll number, hall ticket number, date of birth, or any other credentials asked on the portal.

Pass percentage

A total of 1,85,415 candidates registered for the exam out of which 175905 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of the total 65,233 candidates have passed the supplementary examination. According to the official information, 37.08 percent of students have qualified for the examination. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 34.66 percent, the Commerce stream is 34.64 percent and the Science stream is 43.76 percent.

Karrresults.nic.in 2022 Result: List of websites

pue.karnataka.gov.in,

pue.kar.nic.in,

karresults.nic.in.

2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download the 2nd PUC Result Supplementary 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link provided for the 2nd PUC Result for Supplementary Exams.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their exam roll number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Automatically, your Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Results 2022 - Click Here

This year, the Department of PU Education held the 2nd PUC Supplementary exams between August 12 to 25, 2022. The examination were held for students who did not clear the 2nd PUC Exams 2022 held from April 22 to May 18, 2022.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)