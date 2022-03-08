Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 Revised By Board, Check New Dates Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 : Department of Pre University Education, on March 7 released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 for the upcoming board exams. To be noted that the timetable was earlier released too, however, revisions have been made to the initial schedule. Highlights of the same can be checked here and students can go to the official website to check more details.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 announcement has been made by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. As per revised schedule, the exam will begin on April 22 and will continue till May 18, 2022. Students must know that the exam will be conducted in single shift. It will begin from 10.15 am and will continue till 1:30 pm. Check complete schedule here.
|Subject(s)
|Date
|
Logic, Business Studies
|
April 22, 2022
|
Mathematics, Education
|
April 23, 2022
|
Economics
|
April 25, 2022
|
Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
|
April 26, 2022
|
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|
April 27, 2022
|
Kannada, Arabic
|
April 28, 2022
|
Geography, Biology
|
May 2, 2022
|
Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
|
May 4, 2022
|
English
|
May 5, 2022
|
History, Physics
|
May 10, 2022
|
Political Science, Statistics
|
May 12, 2022
|
Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
|
May 14, 2022
|
Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
|
May 17, 2022
|
Hindi
|
May 18, 2022
Students may please note that the final Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 has been prepared on the basis of objections received on the draft one. The changes were introduced after students complained of PUC II exams clashing with JEE Mains and other tests.