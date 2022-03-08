Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 Revised By Board, Check New Dates Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 : Department of Pre University Education, on March 7 released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 for the upcoming board exams. To be noted that the timetable was earlier released too, however, revisions have been made to the initial schedule. Highlights of the same can be checked here and students can go to the official website to check more details.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 announcement has been made by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. As per revised schedule, the exam will begin on April 22 and will continue till May 18, 2022. Students must know that the exam will be conducted in single shift. It will begin from 10.15 am and will continue till 1:30 pm. Check complete schedule here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: Check complete date sheet here

Subject(s) Date Logic, Business Studies April 22, 2022 Mathematics, Education April 23, 2022 Economics April 25, 2022 Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths April 26, 2022 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French April 27, 2022 Kannada, Arabic April 28, 2022 Geography, Biology May 2, 2022 Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness May 4, 2022 English May 5, 2022 History, Physics May 10, 2022 Political Science, Statistics May 12, 2022 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science May 14, 2022 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science May 17, 2022 Hindi May 18, 2022

Students may please note that the final Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 has been prepared on the basis of objections received on the draft one. The changes were introduced after students complained of PUC II exams clashing with JEE Mains and other tests.

