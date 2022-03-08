Last Updated:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 Revised By Board, Check New Dates Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC time table has been revised due to clash with JEE exam. Highlights of new schedule can be checked here. Sample papers can also be checked here

Karnataka 2nd PUC

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 : Department of Pre University Education, on March 7 released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 for the upcoming board exams. To be noted that the timetable was earlier released too, however, revisions have been made to the initial schedule. Highlights of the same can be checked here and students can go to the official website to check more details. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 announcement has been made by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education. As per revised schedule, the exam will begin on April 22 and will continue till May 18, 2022. Students must know that the exam will be conducted in single shift. It will begin from 10.15 am and will continue till 1:30 pm. Check complete schedule here. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: Check complete date sheet here

Subject(s) Date

Logic, Business Studies

April 22, 2022

Mathematics, Education

April 23, 2022

Economics

April 25, 2022

Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

April 26, 2022

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

April 27, 2022

Kannada, Arabic

April 28, 2022

Geography, Biology

May 2, 2022

Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

May 4, 2022

English

May 5, 2022

History, Physics

May 10, 2022

Political Science, Statistics

May 12, 2022

Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 14, 2022

Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

May 17, 2022

Hindi

May 18, 2022

Students may please note that the final Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 has been prepared on the basis of objections received on the draft one. The changes were introduced after students complained of PUC II exams clashing with JEE Mains and other tests.

Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022: Sample papers released at pue.kar.nic.in, check here

  • Interested candidates will have to go to the official website of Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education – pue.kar.nic.in.  
  • On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'MODEL QUESTION PAPERS FOR 2021-22.' 
  • Candidates will have to click on the subject for which they wish to view the paper 
  • A new page would open with the PDF file
  • Candidates can either scroll through it or download it
  • Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference
