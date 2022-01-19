Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table Released, Check Exam Dates Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 has been released by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. As per the official date sheet for class 12th, the annual exams are scheduled to begin on April 16, 2022. To be noted that the date announced is tentative. For more details, students can go to the official website pue.kar.nic.in. The official date can also be checked here.
Since the dates announced are tentative, it can change as per the circumstances. According to the class 12 board exam timetable, these papers will end on May 4, 2022. Karnataka Education Minister B.C Nagesh on January 18 announced that the time table has been released by Pre University education department. Students can check the complete time table below with exam dates for all subjects. This date sheet is for the upcoming April/May annual exams.
To be noted that the class 12 exams will be held in offline mode. All the COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at exam centre. Candidates will have to wear masks and maintain social distance at all time. The detailed guidelines and protocols will be released later.
|
Subject(s)
|
Date(s)
|
Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths
|
April 16, 2022
|
Political Science, Statistics
|
April 18, 2022
|
Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
|
April 19, 2022
|
History, Physics
|
April 20, 2022
|
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French
|
April 21, 2022
|
Logic, Business Studies
|
April 22, 2022
|
Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry
|
April 23, 2022
|
Economics
|
April 25, 2022
|
Hindi
|
April 26, 2022
|
Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home science
|
April 28, 2022
|
Kannada
|
April 29, 2022
|
Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
|
April 30, 2022
|
Geography, Biology
|
May 2, 2022
|
English
|
May 4, 2022
Students are hereby informed that the exam will be conducted in single shift. Karnataka 2nd PUC Board exams 2022 will be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. For details on practical exams and timings, students are advised to go through the official website.