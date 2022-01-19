Last Updated:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table Released, Check Exam Dates Here

Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has released 2nd PUC time table on the official website pue.kar.nic.in. Schedule highlights can be checked here

Karnataka

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 has been released by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. As per the official date sheet for class 12th, the annual exams are scheduled to begin on April 16, 2022. To be noted that the date announced is tentative. For more details, students can go to the official website pue.kar.nic.in. The official date can also be checked here.  

Since the dates announced are tentative, it can change as per the circumstances. According to the class 12 board exam timetable, these papers will end on May 4, 2022. Karnataka Education Minister B.C Nagesh on January 18 announced that the time table has been released by Pre University education department. Students can check the complete time table below with exam dates for all subjects. This date sheet is for the upcoming April/May annual exams. 

Exams to be conducted on offline mode

To be noted that the class 12 exams will be held in offline mode. All the COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at exam centre. Candidates will have to wear masks and maintain social distance at all time. The detailed guidelines and protocols will be released later.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: Check complete schedule here

Subject(s)

Date(s)

Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

April 16, 2022

Political Science, Statistics

April 18, 2022

Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

April 19, 2022

History, Physics

April 20, 2022

Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French

April 21, 2022

Logic, Business Studies

April 22, 2022

Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

April 23, 2022

 

Economics

April 25, 2022

Hindi

April 26, 2022

Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home science

April 28, 2022      

Kannada

April 29, 2022

Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

April 30, 2022

Geography, Biology

May 2, 2022

English

May 4, 2022     

Students are hereby informed that the exam will be conducted in single shift. Karnataka 2nd PUC Board exams 2022 will be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. For details on practical exams and timings, students are advised to go through the official website.

