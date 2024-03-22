×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Karnataka High Court Grants Permission To Conduct KSEAB Board Exams for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11.

A division bench of the High Court of Karnataka, on March 22, granted permission to the State Government to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, 9, and 11 for

Reported by: Nandini Verma
High Court Allows Karnataka State Government to Conduct Board Exams for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11
High Court Allows Karnataka State Government to Conduct Board Exams for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11 | Image:Unsplash representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A division bench of the High Court of Karnataka, on March 22, granted permission to the State Government to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, 9, and 11 for the academic year 2023-24. Additionally, the bench instructed the government to resume the halted exams for classes 5, 8, and 9, and to continue and complete the evaluation process for class 11 exams, which were concluded prior to the single judge’s ruling on March 6. Exams for classes 5, 8, and 9 were paused midway following a judgment by the apex court.

The bench directed the government to engage in consultations with stakeholders before issuing a notification regarding the conduct of board exams for the upcoming academic year.

Advertisement

Consisting of Justice K. Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K., the bench passed the order by accepting the appeal filed by the State Government, challenging the March 6 judgment of a single judge. This judgment had invalidated the October 2023 decision of the State Government to conduct board exams for these classes through the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

The single judge had determined that the scheme of conducting board exams was implemented without establishing rules under Sections 22 and 145 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983. These sections mandate the government to frame rules for the implementation of the examination system and to seek feedback from stakeholders before finalizing such rules.

Advertisement

However, the bench concluded that the notifications issued by the State Government to conduct board exams should be interpreted only as guidelines, exercised under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

Initially, on March 7, the bench had issued an interim order staying the single judge’s ruling, permitting the government to proceed with the board exams. However, the Supreme Court overturned the interim order of the division bench on March 12, directing the bench to adjudicate the appeal on its merits.

Advertisement

After hearing arguments from both the State Government and the petitioner-school associations on March 18, the division bench reserved its verdict.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

a few seconds ago
Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

a few seconds ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

a minute ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

a minute ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

3 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

4 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

4 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

4 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

5 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

5 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

10 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

11 minutes ago
Drake and Josh file photo

Drake-Josh's Friendship

12 minutes ago
BJP FLAG

BJP List

12 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Ram-Janhvi's RC16

15 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Advice To Ibrahim

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo