×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Karnataka High Court Invalidates Board Exam Notification for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11

The Karnataka High Court has invalidated the notification issued by the Department of School Education regarding the board exams for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Karnataka High Court
Karnataka High Court | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Karnataka High Court has invalidated the notification issued by the Department of School Education regarding the conduction of board exams for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11. Justice Ravi V Hosmani delivered the ruling while adjudicating the petition filed by the private school association, advocating for the continuation of the continuous and comprehensive evaluation mandated in the Right to Education Act (RTE).

The bench emphasized the importance of adhering to the continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) framework to uphold the principles of inclusivity and holistic development in schools. Private schools have voiced concerns regarding the introduction of board exams for Class 5 and 8, citing potential anxiety and pressure it may impose on students.

Advertisement

In December 2022, the Karnataka government had announced the abolishment of the detention policy and introduced formative and summative assessments for Classes 5 and 8. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) was entrusted with the task of conducting the annual exam and preparing model question papers.

In March 2023, the Karnataka High Court invalidated the order issued by the state education department to hold board-level exams for Class 5 and 8, following challenges from the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools and the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the department proposed the expansion of board exams to Classes 9 and 11 alongside Classes 5 and 8. However, after facing opposition from student groups, private school associations, and other stakeholders, the Karnataka government decided to conduct annual exams for these classes starting from the academic year 2023-24, reserving board exams only for Class 10 and 12.

Detention Policy: Originally, the RTE Act under section 16 did not include a detention policy, advocating against the expulsion of children from school until the completion of elementary education. However, the RTE Act was amended in 2019 to introduce regular examinations.

Advertisement

Regarding the detention policy, Niranjanaradhya VP, the programme head of Universalisation of Education at the National Law School of India University, Bangalore, stated, “The 'no detention' provision in the RTE Act does not imply abandoning procedures that assess children’s learning. The RTE Act provides for putting in place a continuous and comprehensive evaluation procedure – a procedure that will be non-threatening, release the child from the fear and trauma of failure, and enable the teacher to pay individual attention to the child’s learning and performance.”

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

14 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

17 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

21 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

21 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kashmir To Kanyakumari, There Should Be UCC: Shah at Republic Summit

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 6,400Cr in Srinagar

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Dhruv Jurel checkmates Ollie Pope with MS Dhoni-esque masterplan

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info12 minutes ago

  5. Even Tendulkar is frustrated: Elvish Yadav displays poor bowling-WATCH

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo