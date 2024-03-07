Advertisement

The Karnataka High Court has invalidated the notification issued by the Department of School Education regarding the conduction of board exams for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11. Justice Ravi V Hosmani delivered the ruling while adjudicating the petition filed by the private school association, advocating for the continuation of the continuous and comprehensive evaluation mandated in the Right to Education Act (RTE).

The bench emphasized the importance of adhering to the continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) framework to uphold the principles of inclusivity and holistic development in schools. Private schools have voiced concerns regarding the introduction of board exams for Class 5 and 8, citing potential anxiety and pressure it may impose on students.

In December 2022, the Karnataka government had announced the abolishment of the detention policy and introduced formative and summative assessments for Classes 5 and 8. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) was entrusted with the task of conducting the annual exam and preparing model question papers.

In March 2023, the Karnataka High Court invalidated the order issued by the state education department to hold board-level exams for Class 5 and 8, following challenges from the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools and the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association.

Subsequently, the department proposed the expansion of board exams to Classes 9 and 11 alongside Classes 5 and 8. However, after facing opposition from student groups, private school associations, and other stakeholders, the Karnataka government decided to conduct annual exams for these classes starting from the academic year 2023-24, reserving board exams only for Class 10 and 12.

Detention Policy: Originally, the RTE Act under section 16 did not include a detention policy, advocating against the expulsion of children from school until the completion of elementary education. However, the RTE Act was amended in 2019 to introduce regular examinations.

Regarding the detention policy, Niranjanaradhya VP, the programme head of Universalisation of Education at the National Law School of India University, Bangalore, stated, “The 'no detention' provision in the RTE Act does not imply abandoning procedures that assess children’s learning. The RTE Act provides for putting in place a continuous and comprehensive evaluation procedure – a procedure that will be non-threatening, release the child from the fear and trauma of failure, and enable the teacher to pay individual attention to the child’s learning and performance.”