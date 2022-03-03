Karnataka II PUC Exam 2022 Postponed To Avoid Clash With JEE Main, See Revised Dates Here

Karnataka II PUC exam 2022: Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule 2022 has been revised by the Department of Pre-University Education. The new schedule highlights that the exam will begin on April 22, and will continue till May 11, 2022. To be noted that the PUC examination has been postponed by five days to avoid a clash with JEE Mains. Earlier as per Karnataka 2nd PUC schedule, it was scheduled to be conducted between April 16 and May 6, 2022. Candidates should know that the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift. It will begin from 10:15 am and will continue till 1:30 pm.

Since the National Testing Agency decided to conduct the first session of JEE exam from April 16 to 24, many exams that were lying on these dates are being postponed now. Post conducting the JEE exam, NTA will release a provisional answer key on which candidates will get an option of raising objections. Post considering the objections, final answer key will be prepared.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 datesheet: Here is how to download

Registered candidates should go to the official website-- pue.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, under the 'Bulletin Board' section, click on the 'download time table' link

A PDF will be opened up on screen

Candidates should download the PDF of time table and take its printout for future reference

Karnataka board exams 2022 datesheet highlights

Logic, Business Studies April 22 Hindi April 23 Economics April 25 Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry April 26 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French April 27 Kannada, Arabic April 28 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science April 30 Geography, Biology May 2 English May 4 Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths May 6 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science May 7 History, Physics May 9 Political Science, Statistics May 11

TSBIE Inter Exam Schedule 2022 Revised As Dates Clashed With JEE

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on March 2, revised the TSBIE Inter 2nd year exam schedule. It has been done by the state board as the dates were clashing with JEE Mains 2022 dates. As per the schedule released earlier, the Intermediate Public Examinations were scheduled to begin on April 8, 2022. Now, the Telangana state Inter exams 2022 will begin on April 22, 2022. The dates have been revised as roughly over 50,000 students from Telangana appear for the JEE Mains exam every year.