Karnataka Open School Exam Schedule 2023 Released; Exam Begins On April 19

Karnataka Open School Exams 2023 schedule has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). As per the schedule, the open school exams will begin on April 19. The Karnataka open school exams will conclude on April 29. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnaTtaka.gov.in.

The Karnataka open school exam will begin with the Kannada language paper on April 19. On the second day, English paper will be held on April 20 and third language paper will be conducted on April 21. The exam will conclude with Commerce studies paper on April 29. The exams will begin at 10 am.

Karnataka Open School Exams 2023: Check the detailed schedule here

April 19- Kannada language - 10 am to 1:15 pm

April 20- English - 10 am to 12:45 pm

April 21- Third language - 10 am to 12:45 pm

April 24- Mathematics - 10 am to 1:15 pm

April 25- Science - 10 am to 1:15 pm

April 26- Social Science - 10 am to 1:15 pm

April 27- Home Science- 10 am to 1:15 pm

April 28- Economics- 10 am to 1:15 pm

April 29- Commerce studies - 10 am to 1:15 pm

Click here to check Karnataka Open School Exam Schedule 2023