Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022: Sample Papers Released At Pue.kar.nic.in, Here's How To Check

Karnataka PUC II exam: Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has released sample papers for Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022. The sample papers have been released on Thursday, February 3, 2022. It can be checked on the official website pue.kar.nic.in. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022 time table says that these papers will begin from April 16, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on May 4, 2022. Students may please note that these sample papers are for 42 subjects and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Sample papers have been released for Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, History, Economics, Geography, Political Science and Physics.

Karnataka Education Minister B.C Nagesh informed class 12 students about the release of sample papers. In the official tweet, he advised PUC 2 "students to take advantage of these papers." He tweeted, "Sample Question Papers for Secondary PU Examination 2021-22 have been published."

Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022: Here is how to check sample papers

Interested candidates will have to go to the official website of Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education – pue.kar.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'MODEL QUESTION PAPERS FOR 2021-22.'

Candidates will have to click on the subject for which they wish to view the paper

A new page would open with the PDF file

Candidates can either scroll through it or download it

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Karnataka Class 12 exams students are also informed that these sample papers are only for reference and practice. In case of any issues, candidates can write to dpuemqp@gmail.com by February 5, 2022. To be noted that Karnataka PUC II Exams 2022 will be conducted for all students in offline mode. The tentative exam time table for 2nd PUC papers was released on January 18, 2022. As per that, most of these papers will be held in the morning shift. It will begin on 10:15 am and will conclude at 1:30 pm.