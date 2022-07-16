Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates Here

Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 schedule has been released on the official website. The state education minister announced that the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka will be conducting the Karnataka PUC supplementary exams from August 12 to August 25, 2022. Students should know that the Karnataka Class 12th supplementary exam will be conducted in two sessions. Morning Session will be conducted between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm and the Afternoon Session would be conducted between 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm. Most of the Major exams including Hindi, Maths, Kannada, English, and others will be conducted in the morning shift. Check Karnataka UC Supplementary exam highlights here.

State Education Minister released schedule

Minister of School Education B.C Nagesh tweeted, "Second PUC Supplementary Exam Date 2021-22 has been announced. The exam will be held from August 12 to August 25"

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website- result.dkpucpa.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Know your result' option

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

In order to be declared pass, students had to score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject. Those who couldn't clear the same, had to get themselves registered for supplementary exams. Those who will clear the exam will manage to save a year by persuing higher studies this year.

While taking the exams, students are expected to reach the examination hall at least one hour before the commencement of exams. Students should know that they cannot carry any electronic gadgets. Calculators and mobile phones are not inside the examination hall. Students should know that they will have to carry all the stationery including pen, rulers of their own. Admit cards are expected to be released separately. However, date for release of admit card has not been announced yet.