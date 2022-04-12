Karnataka SSLC 2022 Answer Key Releasing Today: Here's How To Download

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: The Karnataka State Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 test answer key 2022 today, April 12, announced Education Minister BC Nagesh. Once released, students will be able to check the Class 10 SSCL Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of sslc.karnataka.gov.in. This year, the SSLC board exams were conducted between March 28 and April 11.

As per reports, more than 8.76 lakh students took part in the Karnataka SSLC examination. On Twitter, Nagesh said, "The SSLC exam has been completed smoothly. Tomorrow's key answers will be published on the SSLC website. The result is set for the 2nd week of May. Supplementary testing is scheduled for the last week of June. " Students must note that they need to enter the registration number and other required details to access the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022. The KSEEB Karnataka Board Class 10 supplementary exams 2022 will be conducted in the last week of June.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: Here's how to downlaod the answer key

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the appropriate link to check the answer key.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the subject-wise answer key link to download the pdf.

Step 4: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams 2022

All those students who will fail to qualify in Karnataka Class 10 exams or could not appear for a subject, can appear for supplementary exams. According to reports, supplementary exams will be held in the last week of June 2022. Students are strongly advised to keep track of the official website of Karnataka SSLC - sslc.karnataka.gov.in for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative