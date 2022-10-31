Karnataka SSLC 2023 Date Sheet Out: Check Important Dates, Here's Direct Link

Karnataka SSLC 2023: The tentative dates for the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 final examination, 2023 have been released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). According to the schedule, the Karnataka SSLC exams will begin on April 1 next year and end on April 15. The exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.45 for some papers whereas for one paper it is from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Students can visit the official website of KSEEB, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, to download the complete schedule. According to official information, the examination will be held offline in one shift on all exam days. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the Karantaka SSLC Schedule and also provided the direct link.

Karnataka SSLC 2023: Here's how to check the Karnataka SSLC Schedule.

Step 1: In order to check the Karnataka SSLC Schedule, candidates are required to visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link for the ‘April 2023 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Tentative Timetable’.

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF file and take a printout, if required.

Here's direct link to check Karnataka SSLC 2023 Schedule - Click Here

More Details

In case students have any queries they can write to dpikseeb@gmail.com from October 29, 2022, to November 28. Meanwhile, it is advised that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative