Karnataka SSLC 2023 Date Sheet Out: Check Important Dates, Here's Direct Link

Karnataka SSLC 2023: The tentative dates for the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 final examination, 2023 have been released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). According to the schedule, the Karnataka SSLC exams will begin on April 1 next year and end on April 15. The exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.45 for some papers whereas for one paper it is from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
Students can visit the official website of KSEEB, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, to download the complete schedule. According to official information, the examination will be held offline in one shift on all exam days. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the Karantaka SSLC Schedule and also provided the direct link.