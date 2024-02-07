Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:31 IST
Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam revised date sheet 2024 released, check full KSEAB timetable here
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetables for the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exams in 2024. Check here.
- Education
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the revised final timetables for the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exams in 2024. Candidates preparing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can access the official date sheets on the KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Key points from the final date sheets include the commencement of the SSLC exams from March 25 to April 6, 2024, with practical and oral examinations for JTS students scheduled for April 8, 2024. Differently, abled candidates will receive additional time—1 hour for a 3-hour question paper and 40 minutes for a 2-hour question paper. The Class 10 exams will initiate with the first language paper and conclude with the second language paper.
Advertisement
The Karnataka PUC 2 examination is set to take place from March 1 to March 22, 2024, in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. The Class 12 examination will kick off with Kannada and Arabic papers and conclude with the Hindi paper.
For convenient access, direct links to download the Karnataka SSLC and PUC II final timetables for 2024 are provided. Candidates can follow these steps to download the datesheets:
Advertisement
How to check Karnataka SSLC, PUC Date Sheet 2024
1. Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
2. Click on the links for Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exam 2024 final timetables on the home page.
3. Open the new PDF files to review the dates.
4. Download the page and retain a hard copy for future reference.
Advertisement
Direct link to download Karnataka SSLC final timetable 2024
Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC final timetable 2024
Advertisement
Karnataka SSLC final Timetable 2024
|Exam Date
|Subject (Timing - 10:15 am to 1:30 pm)
|March 25, 2024
|First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT) Sanskrit
|March 27, 2024
|Social Science
|March 30, 2024
|Science, Political Science, Hindustani music, Karnataka music, Karnataka music/hindustani music
|April 2, 2024
|Mathematics, Sociology
|April 3, 2024
|Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering – IV , Engineering Graphics-2 , Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV , Elements of Electronics Engineering , Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics
|April 4, 2024
|Third Language: Hindi, Hindi (NCERT), Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, NSQF exam subjects (IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel made ups and Home furnishing, Electronics and hardware)
|April 6, 2024
|Second Language: English, Kannada
Karnataka 2nd PUC final Timetable 2024
|Exam Date
|Subjects (Timing - 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM)
|March 1, 2024
|Kannada, Arabic
|March 4, 2024
|Mathematics, Education
|March 5, 2024
|Political Science, Statistics
|March 7, 2024
|History, Physics
|March 9, 2024
|Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
|March 13, 2024
|English
|March 15, 2024
|Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
|March 18, 2024
|Geography, Biology
|March 20, 2024
|Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
|March 21, 2024
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|March 22, 2024
|Hindi
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 for Arts:
|Exam Date
|Subjects (Timing - 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM)
|March 1, 2024
|Kannada, Arabic
|March 4, 2024
|Mathematics, Education
|March 5, 2024
|Political Science, Statistics
|March 6, 2024
|Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
|March 7, 2024
|History, Physics
|March 9, 2024
|Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
|March 11, 2024
|Logic, Business Studies
|March 13, 2024
|English
|March 15, 2024
|Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
|March 16, 2024
|Economics
|March 18, 2024
|Geography, Biology
|March 20, 2024
|Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
|March 21, 2024
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|March 22, 2024
|Hindi
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 for Commerce:
Advertisement
|Exam Date
|Subjects (Timing - 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM)
|March 1, 2024
|Kannada, Arabic
|March 4, 2024
|Mathematics, Education
|March 5, 2024
|Political Science, Statistics
|March 9, 2024
|Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
|March 11, 2024
|Logic, Business Studies
|March 13, 2024
|English
|March 15, 2024
|Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
|March 16, 2024
|Economics
|March 21, 2024
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|March 22, 2024
|Hindi
Advertisement
Published January 18th, 2024 at 11:09 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.