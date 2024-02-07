Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the revised final timetables for the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exams in 2024. Candidates preparing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can access the official date sheets on the KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Key points from the final date sheets include the commencement of the SSLC exams from March 25 to April 6, 2024, with practical and oral examinations for JTS students scheduled for April 8, 2024. Differently, abled candidates will receive additional time—1 hour for a 3-hour question paper and 40 minutes for a 2-hour question paper. The Class 10 exams will initiate with the first language paper and conclude with the second language paper.

The Karnataka PUC 2 examination is set to take place from March 1 to March 22, 2024, in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. The Class 12 examination will kick off with Kannada and Arabic papers and conclude with the Hindi paper.

For convenient access, direct links to download the Karnataka SSLC and PUC II final timetables for 2024 are provided. Candidates can follow these steps to download the datesheets:

How to check Karnataka SSLC, PUC Date Sheet 2024

1. Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on the links for Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exam 2024 final timetables on the home page.

3. Open the new PDF files to review the dates.

4. Download the page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to download Karnataka SSLC final timetable 2024

Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC final timetable 2024

Karnataka SSLC final Timetable 2024

Exam Date Subject (Timing - 10:15 am to 1:30 pm) March 25, 2024 First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT) Sanskrit March 27, 2024 Social Science March 30, 2024 Science, Political Science, Hindustani music, Karnataka music, Karnataka music/hindustani music April 2, 2024 Mathematics, Sociology April 3, 2024 Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering – IV , Engineering Graphics-2 , Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV , Elements of Electronics Engineering , Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics April 4, 2024 Third Language: Hindi, Hindi (NCERT), Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, NSQF exam subjects (IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel made ups and Home furnishing, Electronics and hardware) April 6, 2024 Second Language: English, Kannada

Karnataka 2nd PUC final Timetable 2024

Exam Date Subjects (Timing - 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM) March 1, 2024 Kannada, Arabic March 4, 2024 Mathematics, Education March 5, 2024 Political Science, Statistics March 7, 2024 History, Physics March 9, 2024 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science March 13, 2024 English March 15, 2024 Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths March 18, 2024 Geography, Biology March 20, 2024 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science March 21, 2024 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French March 22, 2024 Hindi

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 for Arts:

Exam Date Subjects (Timing - 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM) March 1, 2024 Kannada, Arabic March 4, 2024 Mathematics, Education March 5, 2024 Political Science, Statistics March 6, 2024 Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness March 7, 2024 History, Physics March 9, 2024 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science March 11, 2024 Logic, Business Studies March 13, 2024 English March 15, 2024 Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths March 16, 2024 Economics March 18, 2024 Geography, Biology March 20, 2024 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science March 21, 2024 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French March 22, 2024 Hindi

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 for Commerce:

Exam Date Subjects (Timing - 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM) March 1, 2024 Kannada, Arabic March 4, 2024 Mathematics, Education March 5, 2024 Political Science, Statistics March 9, 2024 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science March 11, 2024 Logic, Business Studies March 13, 2024 English March 15, 2024 Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths March 16, 2024 Economics March 21, 2024 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French March 22, 2024 Hindi







