Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam revised date sheet 2024 released, check full KSEAB timetable here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetables for the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exams in 2024. Check here.

Nandini Verma
KSEAB date sheet out
KSEAB date sheet out | Image:PTI
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the revised final timetables for the Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exams in 2024. Candidates preparing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can access the official date sheets on the KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Key points from the final date sheets include the commencement of the SSLC exams from March 25 to April 6, 2024, with practical and oral examinations for JTS students scheduled for April 8, 2024. Differently, abled candidates will receive additional time—1 hour for a 3-hour question paper and 40 minutes for a 2-hour question paper. The Class 10 exams will initiate with the first language paper and conclude with the second language paper.

The Karnataka PUC 2 examination is set to take place from March 1 to March 22, 2024, in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. The Class 12 examination will kick off with Kannada and Arabic papers and conclude with the Hindi paper.

For convenient access, direct links to download the Karnataka SSLC and PUC II final timetables for 2024 are provided. Candidates can follow these steps to download the datesheets:

How to check Karnataka SSLC, PUC Date Sheet 2024

1. Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
2. Click on the links for Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exam 2024 final timetables on the home page.
3. Open the new PDF files to review the dates.
4. Download the page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to download Karnataka SSLC final timetable 2024

Direct link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC final timetable 2024 

Karnataka SSLC final Timetable 2024

Exam DateSubject (Timing - 10:15 am to 1:30 pm)
March 25, 2024First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT) Sanskrit
March 27, 2024Social Science
March 30, 2024Science, Political Science, Hindustani music, Karnataka music, Karnataka music/hindustani music
April 2, 2024Mathematics, Sociology
April 3, 2024Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering – IV , Engineering Graphics-2 , Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV , Elements of Electronics Engineering , Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics
April 4, 2024Third Language: Hindi, Hindi (NCERT), Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, NSQF exam subjects (IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel made ups and Home furnishing, Electronics and hardware)
April 6, 2024Second Language: English, Kannada

Karnataka 2nd PUC final Timetable 2024 

Exam DateSubjects (Timing - 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM)
March 1, 2024Kannada, Arabic
March 4, 2024Mathematics, Education
March 5, 2024Political Science, Statistics
March 7, 2024History, Physics
March 9, 2024Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
March 13, 2024English
March 15, 2024Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
March 18, 2024Geography, Biology
March 20, 2024Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
March 21, 2024Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 22, 2024Hindi

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 for Arts:

Exam DateSubjects (Timing - 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM)
March 1, 2024Kannada, Arabic
March 4, 2024Mathematics, Education
March 5, 2024Political Science, Statistics
March 6, 2024Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
March 7, 2024History, Physics
March 9, 2024Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
March 11, 2024Logic, Business Studies
March 13, 2024English
March 15, 2024Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
March 16, 2024Economics
March 18, 2024Geography, Biology
March 20, 2024Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
March 21, 2024Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 22, 2024Hindi

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 for Commerce:

Exam DateSubjects (Timing - 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM)
March 1, 2024Kannada, Arabic
March 4, 2024Mathematics, Education
March 5, 2024Political Science, Statistics
March 9, 2024Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
March 11, 2024Logic, Business Studies
March 13, 2024English
March 15, 2024Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
March 16, 2024Economics
March 21, 2024Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 22, 2024Hindi

 

 


 

 


 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

