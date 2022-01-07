Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: KSEEB Class 10 Datesheet Released; Here's Direct Link

Karnataka SSLC Exam: The provisional exam dates have been released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) for the SSLC Class 10 main exam. The main exam dates for Class 10 for March-April have been released on the official website of KSEEB - sslc.karanataka.gov.in. As per the notice, the Class 10 exams will start on March 28, 2022, and conclude on April 11, 2022. The examination will take place from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm.

Every year, lakhs of students take part in the examination. Last year, the examination was postponed and later conducted in an MCQ (multiple choice question) format. A total of 157 students secured full marks in the SSCL Examination. Candidates can check the provisional date sheet available on sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka class 10 date sheet 2022; Here's how to check date sheet

Step 1: To check or download the Karnataka class 10 date sheet 2022 candidates need to visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.i n and under " Documents " click on "SSLC."

n and under " " click on "SSLC." Step 2: Under SSLC, click on " Time Table " option.

" option. Step 3: Then, on the new page, click on " PROVISIONAL TIMETABLE FOR MARCH/APRIL 2022 MAIN EXAMINATION " and a pdf with the dates will open.

" and a pdf with the dates will open. Step 4: Double-check your dates and save the pdf.

Step 5: Take a printout for future needs.

Karnataka SSLC Date Sheet 2022

COVID cases in Karnataka are on the rise. The state government has imposed weekend curfews and extended the night curfew for the next 14 days in Bengaluru. The government also announced that, except for Class 10 and Class 12, all schools and pre-university colleges will be closed for the next 14 days. Students must note that this is a revised timetable and that a provisional timetable for the SSLC Exam 2022 will be released sometime later.

