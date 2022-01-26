Last Updated:

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Schedule Released, Class 10 Exams To Begin On March 28

Karnataka SSLC exam timetable has been released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. It can be checked by registered candidates by following these steps.

Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has released the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 date sheet. As per the time table which has been released, class 10 exams will begin from March 28 and will continue till April 11, 2022. Registered students who will be appearing for Karnataka Class 10 board exams 2022 can check the exam schedule here. For more details, candidates can also visit the official SSLC website sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Before this, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) also released a provisional timetable.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BC Nagesh shared the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 timetable. He said, "The SSLC main exam schedule has been published and will run from March 28 to April 11." Candidates who will be taking the exams can now check the date sheet highlights here. It has been announced that the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Date Sheet

Subject

Karnataka SSLC Dates

First Language

March 28, 2022

Second Language

March 30, 2022

Core Subject (Economics,etc.)

April 1, 2022

Core Subject (Mathematics, Sociology)

April 4, 2022

Core Subject (Social Science)

 April 6, 2022

Third Language (Hindi, English, Arabic,etc.), NSQF Subjects

April 8, 2022

Core Subject (Science, Political Science,etc.)

April 11, 2022
  • For 1 Language and optional subjects 3 hours for writing and 15 minutes for reading the question paper
  • For 2nd and 3rd Language 2 hours, 45 minutes for writing and 15 minutes for reading the Question Paper is provided.
  • SSLC timings for 1st Language and Core Subjects is 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and for  2nd/3rd Language, timing is 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Karnataka Board exam date sheet 2022: Here's how to check schedule

  • Step 1: To check or download the Karnataka class 10 date sheet 2022 candidates need to visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and under "Documents" click on "SSLC." 
  • Step 2: Under SSLC, click on "Time Table" option
  • Step 3: Then, on the new page, click on "TIME TABLE FOR MAIN EXAMINATION" and a pdf with the dates will open
  • Step 4: Double-check your dates and save the pdf
  • Step 5: Take a printout for future needs
