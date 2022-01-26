Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Schedule Released, Class 10 Exams To Begin On March 28

Quick links:
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has released the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 date sheet. As per the time table which has been released, class 10 exams will begin from March 28 and will continue till April 11, 2022. Registered students who will be appearing for Karnataka Class 10 board exams 2022 can check the exam schedule here. For more details, candidates can also visit the official SSLC website sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Before this, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) also released a provisional timetable.
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BC Nagesh shared the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 timetable. He said, "The SSLC main exam schedule has been published and will run from March 28 to April 11." Candidates who will be taking the exams can now check the date sheet highlights here. It has been announced that the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode.
Subject
Karnataka SSLC Dates
First Language
March 28, 2022
Second Language
March 30, 2022
Core Subject (Economics,etc.)
April 1, 2022
Core Subject (Mathematics, Sociology)
April 4, 2022
Core Subject (Social Science)
|April 6, 2022
Third Language (Hindi, English, Arabic,etc.), NSQF Subjects
April 8, 2022
Core Subject (Science, Political Science,etc.)
April 11, 2022