Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Karnataka board exams 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will be conducting the board exam from Monday, March 28 to April 11, 2022. Along with Karnataka, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board students will appear for exams from March 28, 2011. The exam will be taking the exam between 10:30 am and 1:45 pm. Students should know that they will be given 15 minutes extra time for reading the question paper. The first language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, English, Sanskrit) exam will be held on Monday. The first language exam will be followed by second language (English, Kannada) exam on March 30, 2022. Registered candidates can check the exam day guidelines here.

Check exam day guidelines here

Since the exam is being conducted in offline mode, students as well as staff members at the centre will have to follow COVID guidelines. They must wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing. Further, crowding or standing in big groups must be avoided at the exam centres

The use and carrying of electronic devices inside the exam hall are also prohibited

Students should know that it is compulsory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall on exam days. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.

Karnataka SSLC, HSLC exams: Special buses to be arranged for candidates taking exam

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that it will allow SSLC students travel for free during exams. This has been arranged as in many parts of the state, children from remote villages come to the town to study and take exams. Students will be benefitted from this order from the Department of Transportation. A hall ticket will be mandatory for students to travel for free on all government-run buses. Since it is mandatory to carry hall ticket to the exam hall, students will have to show their hall ticket to claim free travel. Karnataka Minister of Education, BC Nagesh, has made it clear that all students will have to take the SSLC examination physically.