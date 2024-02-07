English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Karnataka SSLC exam 2024 postponed, BIG changes announced; Check revised class 10 timetable here

Karnataka SSLC exam 2024 postponed. According to the revised Karnataka SSLC board exam date sheet for 2024, the class 10 exam will begin on March 25.

Nandini Verma
Karnataka SSLC exam postponed
Karnataka SSLC exam postponed | Image:PTI/ File
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has made some major changes to the schedule for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 Board Exam 2024, postponing the commencement date to March 25. According to the revised Karnataka SSLC board exam date sheet for 2024, the examinations are now set to take place from March 25 to April 6.

Originally slated to begin on March 2, the KSEAB Class 10 board exam 2024 has been postponed. Additionally, the practical and oral exams for Class 10 will now be conducted on April 8.

The board has introduced specific accommodations for differently-abled candidates, including those who are deaf and dumb, have learning disabilities, are blind, or are mentally challenged. These candidates will receive an extra hour for 3-hour question papers and an additional 40 minutes for 2-hour question papers.

“One hour extra time will be given to 3 hours Question paper and 40 minutes extra time will be given to 2 hours question paper for differently abled candidates deaf and dumb, learning disability, blind and mentally challenged,” the KSEAB said.

 

The Karnataka SSLC revised date sheet for 2024 indicates that the exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours, starting at 10:15 am and concluding at 1:30 pm. The revised board exam date sheet for Karnataka Class 10 is detailed in the table provided below.

Karnataka SSLC Exam Date Sheet 2024

Exam DateSubject
March 25, 2024First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit
March 27, 2024Social Science
March 30, 2024Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music
April 2, 2024Mathematics, Sociology
April 3, 2024Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Elements of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics
April 4, 2024Third Language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Income, NSQF Subjects: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel made ups and Home Furnishing, Electronics and Hardware
April 6, 2024Second Language: Hindi, Kannada

 

 

 


 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

