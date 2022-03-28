Karnataka SSLC exam Begins, Those Who Refused To Remove Hijab Sent Back Home

Karnataka SSLC exam: As scheduled, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is conducting the class 10 final examination from Monday, March 28, 2022. This year more than eight lakh students got themselves registered to take the exam. Ahead the exam, state primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh said that wearing of hijab (headscarf) will not be allowed in the halls.

Hijab ban in SSLC exam: Check recent update here

Reports claim that on the first day of KSEEB board examination, several students wearing hijab were not allowed to enter the premises of exam centres. They were only allowed if they removed it before entering the halls. As per reports, a student at Shantiniketan Testing Center refused to remove Hijab was sent back home and was not allowed to take the exam.

As the Class 10 exams began, a student was sent back home and was not allowed to appear for the SSLC Exams 2022 as they refused to take off their hijab before entering the examination hall. The instructions announced by the education minister stated that any student who appears for the exam while wearing the hijab will not be allowed entry unless they take it off.

"After the high court order, we have not allowed that (hijab). We have given clarification that they (students with hijab) can come into the campus wearing the hijab but they cannot put it on in the classroom. The same condition will apply during the exams," Minister Nagesh had said on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The minister further said that there would not be re-examination for those who skip the papers. A petition was earlier filed in the court which challenged the government notification which banned the usage of any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order, and contended that wearing the hijab was a fundamental right. To this, the High Court dismissed it and said that students will have to abide by the uniform dress code

Karnataka 10th exam: Check exam day guidelines here