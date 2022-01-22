Last Updated:

Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022: KSEEB Releases Date Sheet For Class 10 Preparatory Exams

Karnataka SSLC exams 2022: KSEEB has released the date sheet for class 10 preparatory exams. The highlights of date sheet & important dates can be checked here.

Ruchika Kumari
Karnataka

Image: Shutterstock


Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has released date sheet for Class 10 preparatory exams. Following the time table, the exams will begin on February 21 and will continue till 26, 2022. Candidates who will be taking the exams can now check the date sheet highlights here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in. It has been announced that the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode.

KSEEB had already released the complete date sheet on January 7, 2022. The date sheet highlights that the exams will begin from March 28 and will continue till April 11, 2022. As per schedule for preparatory exams, the class 10 exams will be conducted between 10:30 am and 1:45 pm. Here is the direct link to check the complete schedule.  

Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022: Date sheet for Preparatory Exams 

  • First Language - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sanskrit etc. on February 21, 2022
  • Social Sciences exam on February 22, 2022
  • Second Language - English, Kannada etc. on February 23, 2022
  • Mathematics exam on February 24, 2022
  • Third Language - Hindi, English, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit etc. on February 25, 2022
  • Science on February 26, 2022

Candidates take preparatory exams to practice for their Main exams. It familiarises them with the actual exam and also help them in getting an idea of paper pattern. The Main exam date sheet can be checked by following these steps.

Karnataka class 10 date sheet 2022; Here's how to check date sheet

  • Step 1: To check or download the Karnataka class 10 date sheet 2022 candidates need to visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and under "Documents" click on "SSLC." 
  • Step 2: Under SSLC, click on "Time Table" option
  • Step 3: Then, on the new page, click on "PROVISIONAL TIMETABLE FOR MARCH/APRIL 2022 MAIN EXAMINATION" and a pdf with the dates will open
  • Step 4: Double-check your dates and save the pdf
  • Step 5: Take a printout for future needs
