Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022: KSEEB Releases Model Question Paper; Here's Direct Link

Ahead of Board exams, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the model test papers for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exams 2022. The model question papers have been released by KSEEB on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Registered students who will be taking the Board exam this year can check the model question paper now. Karnataka SSLC Exam model question paper can be accessed on the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. State Education Minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter to share the model question paper link.

Here is how to download Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 model test papers

Registered candidates should go to the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the Documents section and click on the SSLC tab

In the dropdown menu under SSLC, click on Question Papers

Candidates will be redirected to another window click on Model Question Papers and then click on the link that reads “Model Question Papers of 2021- 22 SSLC Examination”

A PDF will be opened on the screen, candidates should go through it and download the PDF

Candidates are advised to take its printout for practice and for future reference

Here is the direct link to view question papers

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the model test papers for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 for the subjects of First, Second and Third Language and Core subjects like Mathematics, Science and Social Science. The core subjects' questions papers for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 are available for download in both, Kannada and English Medium.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 schedule released, class 10 exams to begin on March 28

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has released the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 date sheet. As per the timetable which has been released, class 10 exams will begin from March 28 and will continue till April 11, 2022. Registered students who will be appearing for Karnataka Class 10 board exams 2022 can check the exam schedule by clicking here. For more details, candidates can also visit the official SSLC website sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Before this, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) also released a provisional timetable.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BC Nagesh shared the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 timetable. He said, "The SSLC main exam schedule has been published and will run from March 28 to April 11." Candidates who will be taking the exams can now check the date sheet highlights here. It has been announced that the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode.

Image: Shutterstock