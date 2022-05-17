Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 To Be Announced On May 19; List Of Websites To Check Results

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Last week, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh announced that the SSLC results would be released on May 19, 2022. Like in previous years, the minister is likely to announce the result at a press conference, following which the link to download scorecards will also be activated on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official websites. After the declaration of the result, students can check the Karnataka SSLC result by visiting the official websites: on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Students must take note that they need to use their registration number and date of birth to download mark sheets. This year, the class 10 final examinations in Karnataka were conducted from March 28 to April 11, and the provisional answer key was released on April 12. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022. Check key details below.

List of official websites for Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

Sslc.karnataka.gov.in karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC result date time

Result will be released on May 19, 2022

Exact time for releasing result has not been announced yet

To check the SSLC result 2022, follow these steps

Step 1: To check the Karnataka SSLC Result, candidates need to visit the official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates should click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Now, in the next step, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result

Step 6: It is also advised that candidates should take a printout of the result for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Results

Following past trends, results are generally released in the first half at around 9 a.m. The date and time for SSLC results will be announced together. This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka registered for SSLC exams 2022, out of which 4,52,732 were male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The Karnataka SSLC Examination was held across 3440 centres in the state. It is strongly recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information