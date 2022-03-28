Karnataka SSLC: Students In Hijab Not Allowed To Take Exam, No Re-exam For Violators

Karnataka SSLC exam: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is conducting the class 10 final examination from Monday, March 28, 2022. A day before the commencement of exams, state primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh said that wearing of hijab (headscarf) will not be allowed in the halls. However, even after clear instructions, many students were seen wearing hijabs to the exam centre on Monday. After being stopped at the main gate of centre, many students removed the Hijab while few denied to remove hijabs. The students who denied to remove Hijabs have been sent back home. In this or any similar case, no provision of re-exam will be provided, the minister had stated.

Hijab ban: Strict action to be taken against those not abiding by uniform dress rule

Karnataka Ministers said anyone violating the High Court ruling on hijab will not be permitted to write the tests. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that anyone violating the rules would face action. "Whoever violates the rule will face the action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove hijab and write the exam," Home Minsiter Jnanendra said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, "Police will naturally take action against anyone violating the government rules. I am confident that no child will give opportunity for such things."

Karnataka class 10 exams: Important dates and guidelines

This year over 8.74 lakh students got themselves registered to take the exam. It is being conducted in over 48,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the State. Exam has been started on March 28 and the last exam will be conducted on April 11, 2022.

Since the exam is being conducted in offline mode, students as well as staff members at the centre will have to follow COVID guidelines on all exam dates. They must wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing. Further, crowding or standing in big groups must be avoided at the exam centres

The use and carrying of electronic devices inside the exam hall are also prohibited

Students should know that it is compulsory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall on exam days. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022: No Re-exam For Hijab Ban Protesters

The Department of Pre University Education on March 21 announced that no re-exam will be conducted for those who boycotted Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams 2022 after the Karnataka High Court ordered to not wear hijab in schools and colleges and follow the uniform strictly. The practical exams under Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022 were conducted in February and March 2022. However, during this time, there were many students who were found indulged in the hijab row. These students decided to not appear for these exams. Some students cited not being allowed to wear hijab a reason, while others supported or seeking a resolution. Following the same pattern in tehrory exam, students who will violate the rule will not be allowed to sit in any of re-exam conducted by board.