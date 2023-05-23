Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Dates 2023 Announced; Exams To Begin From June 12

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam dates 2023: Karnataka Secondary Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) has announced the schedule for class 10th or SSLC supplementary exams 2023. As per the schedule, the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2023 will be held from June 12 to 19. Candidates who failed the Karnataka SSLC exam can appear for the supplementary exam to improve their scores.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Dates 2023

Karnataka SSLC annual exam results 2023 were announced on May 8. A total of 83.89% of students passed the class 10th board exams this year. The remaining can appear for the supplementary exam. The registrations for Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams were done till May 15. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the date sheet on the official website of KSEEB.

Candidates who fail to secure a minimum passing mark of 33% in any subject are failed in the exam. They should prepare for the papers in which they failed and re-attempt to improve their marks. KSEEB will release the results for Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2023 on its official website.