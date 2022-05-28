Last Updated:

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results, SSLC Results 2022 To Be Declared By June 20

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result: The Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result is likely to be released by the Kerala Board of Public Examination on June 20. Here's how to check

kerala dhse plus two result

Image: Unsplash


Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result: The Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result is expected to be released by the Kerala Board of Public Examination on June 20. Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examination results by visiting the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. As per the media reports, the results of both the Kerala SSLC exam 2022 and the DHSE Second Year exam 2022 are scheduled to be released by next month, i.e., in June 2022.

Earlier, the state education minister, V Sivankutty, had announced that the class 10 or Kerala SSLC results would be declared on June 10, 2022, and Kerala DHSE Second Year or Class 12 results will be released on June 20. However, there has not been any new notification regarding the result dates and time. The Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam started on March 31 and ended on April 29, 2022, and the Kerala DHSE Class 12 exam was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, across several centres in the state. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned the list of websites and the step-by-step process to check the Kerala DHSE Board Results 

List of websites to check Kerala Board Results 2022

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • keralapareekshabhavan.in
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kite.kerala.nic.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results: Follow these steps to check 

  • Step 1: To check the Visit the Kerala DHSE Plus two Result candidates need to visit the official website of Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: Students are then required to enter required details such as roll number and other details
  • Step 4: Now, students need to click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 5: Automatically, the result will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: It is strongly recommended that candidates must take a printout of the result for future needs.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)

