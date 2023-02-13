Last Updated:

Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023 Releasing On February 14, Here's How To Download

Kerala SSLC 2023 admit card will be released on February 14. See how to download it. Check exam dates, full details about the Kerala class 10th exam here.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) admit cards 2023 tomorrow, February 14. The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in. Kerala SSLC exam 2023 will be conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023. Heads of schools will be able to download the admit cards of their students from the official website. Schools will have to log in to the website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan using their school ID and password. However, students can not directly download their admit cards. They can collect their Kerala SSLC hall tickets from their respective schools. 

How to Download Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website- keralapareekshabhavan.in  
  • Click on the SSLC tab given at the top of the homepage
  • A login page will appear 
  • School heads will have to key in their school code, ID and password and captcha
  • Click on the 'Submit' button
  • The link to download Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the admit cards for the students and take its printout
  • Put the signature and stamp as required and distribute them to students. 
  • Direct link

Details to check on Kerala SSLC 2023 Admit Card

  • Name of the Student
  • Student’s Class
  • School’s Name
  • Exam Dates for all Subjects
  • Exam Time
  • Name of the Exam Centre with complete address
