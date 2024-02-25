Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Kerala SSLC exams 2024 from March 4; Syllabus reduced, ruled sheets for examinees & other changes

Kerala SSLC exams from March 4. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has introduced several significant changes for this academic year's examination process. Check here.

Nandini Verma
Board exams
Students writing board exams | Image:PTI
The Kerala School Leaving Certificate (SLC) or Class 10th board examinations in the state are set to kick off on March 4, 2024. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has introduced several significant changes for this academic year's examination process, aiming to enhance the overall experience for students.

Key Changes and Guidelines:

Revised Social Science Syllabus and Pattern:

  • The Social Science syllabus has undergone substantial modifications in alignment with the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).
  • Changes aim to provide students with an updated understanding of contemporary issues and concepts relevant to modern society.

Ruled Sheets Provided:

  • For the first time, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be providing ruled sheets to all candidates during the examinations.
  • Preprinted ruled sheets aim to enhance legibility and organization of answers, improving the overall presentation of student responses.

Strict Invigilation Measures:

  • To maintain fairness and integrity, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has implemented strict invigilation measures.
  • Increased surveillance at examination venues, random checks of candidate belongings, and enhanced monitoring by invigilators are part of these measures.

Online Registration Facility:

  • Students who missed the offline registration window can still register online up to two days before each subject examination.
  • A late fee of INR 100 per subject is applicable for online registrations.

Timetable Overview:

  • The SLC examinations will span over three weeks, concluding on April 6, 2024.
  • Students will appear for a total of eight papers, with one paper conducted daily except for Sundays.
Published February 25th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

