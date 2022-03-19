Kerala Students To Evaluate 10th, 12th Question Papers, Avers Education Min V Sivankutty

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday announced that students will now be evaluating their own question papers for the Class 10 and 12 public examinations. Notably, this will be the first time that students evaluate the question papers on their own, stated the Minister. Taking to Twitter, V Sivankutty wrote, "Perhaps for the first time in India, Kerala's students will evaluate their X & XII public exams on papers. Their inputs will be used for restructuring."

The minister further stated that the decision to allow students to evaluate the question papers for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be helpful in understanding and restructuring accordingly. The education system for the students will be improved and structured as per the feedback provided by the students upon evaluation, the minister further noted. "Students must have the first and last word in education. Evaluations too must change with changing times. This is the Kerala model." He further stated that this initiative is being introduced on 'an experimental basis' this year and in the coming years will see full-scale implementation. He further added that the move would result in a reform of the evacuation process.

The Kerala Class 10 exams are set to take place starting March 31 and would conclude on April 29, 2022. The Kerala SSLC Plus Two and Vocational exams 2022 will commence from March 30 and end on April 22, 2022. While the Class 12 Model Exam started on March 16, the Kerala DHSE Class 12 exam commenced on March 16 and will conclude on March 23, 2022. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Plus Two exams are being conducted in two shifts – the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 12:30 PM and the evening shift from 2 PM to 4:45 PM.

Image: VSivankuttyCPIM/@Twitter/PTI