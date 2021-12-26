Maharashtra Board Allows Class 10, 12 Students To Submit Forms Till One Day Prior To Exam

Maharashtra class 10 Board Exam 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has recently announced the Maharashtra Board Exam date. As per the schedule, the Maharashtra Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 and 12 is scheduled to begin from March 15 and March 4 respectively. In a recent move the School Education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad, has said that the students are now allowed to submit their exam forms till one day prior to the commencement of the exam. The Minister further added that students will not be charged any late fee for the same.

The Tweet on Maharashtra Board Exam 2022 from the Education Minister reads, "Students appearing for Std.10 & Std.12 board exams of MSBSHSE will now be able to submit their exam forms till one day prior to written exams without payment of any late fee. A complete exemption of late fees has been given. No one should miss out due to technical difficulties."

Students appearing for Std.10 & Std.12 board exams of @msbshse will now be able to submit their exam forms till one day prior to written exams without payment of any late fee. A complete exemption of late fees has been given. No one should miss out due to technical difficulties. https://t.co/kVQvn2nkEF — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 23, 2021

Maharashtra Board Exam 2022: Timings

Maharashtra Board Exam 2022 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted between 10:30 am and 2 pm. Whereas the afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6:30 pm. Keep a check on the board's official website to get more updates on the board exam and other related information.

HSC and SSC Time Table 2022

According to a series of tweets by Gaikwad, "Practicals, grades/orals & internal assessments (as per established protocol) for HSC & SSC will be held from Feb 14-March 3,2022, & February 25-March 14, 2022, respectively. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release a detailed exam timetable." The dates of practicals, orals, and internal examinations for out-of-turn candidates (HSC, SSC), information technology and general knowledge online papers (HSC), and work education subject exams for specially-abled candidates (SSC) are also mentioned in the date sheet. As per the Minister's tweet, due to COVID-19, the curriculum was earlier cut by 25% and the questions will only be from this reduced syllabus.