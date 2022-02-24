Maharashtra Board Cancels Exams For These Dates After Question Paper Truck Catches Fire

Maharashtra Board Exam Cancelled: In a shocking incident, a truck carrying question papers for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination caught fire in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, resulting in the postponement of the examination. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Thursday announced the postponement of a few exams, including general, bifocal, and minimum competency vocational course (MCVC) streams that were scheduled to be held on April 5 and 7, 2022.

According to the board officials, Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Persian language exams were scheduled for March 5, while those for Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, French, Spanish, and Pali were scheduled for March 7.

"The truck that caught fire was transporting papers for exams that were to be held on March 5 and 7, and since the confidentiality of these papers has been compromised, we have decided to reschedule these exams." As per the protocol, these papers will have to be reset and reprinted for all nine divisions, "MSBSHSE chairperson Sharad Gosavi said.

A truck carrying the question papers for the Class 10 and 12 examinations caught fire in Ahmednagar district, which destroyed the entire boxes containing the question papers, said a police officer who was present at the scene. Heavy smoke erupted from the truck while it was on the move, and the driver, along with other occupants, jumped out of the burning vehicle. Soon, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. According to media reports, the examination papers were being transported to the city; it was of the Pune division.

Image: Unsplash/ Shutterstock