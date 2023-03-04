Maharashtra Board Exam HSC Math Paper Allegedly Leaked; Know What Official Says

In yet another question paper leak case, the Maharashtra board mathematics exam question paper for class 12 was posted on social media 30 minutes ahead of the examination.

According to officials, Buldhana's Sinkhed Raja town is where the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) test question paper was purportedly leaked.

The Maharashtra board administrators acted quickly and requested an investigation into the situation. It has dispatched a team to Buldhana for an initial investigation and intends to lodge a police report in an effort to determine where the photographs came from.

Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister speaks out

Ajit Pawar, the leader of the opposition, brought up the alleged misconduct at the district's Sindhkhedraja and urged the administration to take action. Congress MLA and former education minister Varsha Gaikwad asked how the question paper could "get out 30 minutes before the start of the exam".

Students will feel lost as a result of these instances, according to Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. "Action must be taken, and accountability issues must be resolved. With the education minister, the matter will be discussed, and the proper steps would be done, he told the news agency PTI.

The leak when students were inside classrooms

The three-hour Maharashtra HSC Mathematics Exam was scheduled to take place from 11 am to 2 pm. Due to rules prohibiting entry after 10.30 a.m., the pupils were present within the exam room. Students were there when the pictures were posted on social media.

Notably, Maharashtra Board will be concluding its HSC Exam 2023 till March 20, 2023.