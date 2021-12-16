Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For HSC, SSC Board Exams Released; Check Here

Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: The examination schedule for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams has been released. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check the datasheet here on this website or can visit the official website of MSBSHSE- mahahsscboard.in. Taking to Twitter, the Education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad, wrote, "Based on feedback and consultations with diverse stakeholders, we're hereby announcing the examination schedule for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams."

HSC and SSC Time Table 2022 released

According to a series of tweets by Gaikwad, "Practicals, grades/orals & internal assessments (as per established protocol) for HSC & SSC will be held from Feb 14-March 3,2022, & February 25-March 14, 2022, respectively. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release a detailed exam timetable." The dates of practicals, orals, and internal examinations for out-of-turn candidates (HSC, SSC), information technology and general knowledge online papers (HSC), and work education subject exams for specially-abled candidates (SSC) are also mentioned in the date sheet.

The written exams of Std 12th (HSC) will be held offline from March 4, 2022, to April 07, 2022, and those of Std 10th (SSC) will be held offline from March 15, 2022, to April 18, 2022. As per the minister's tweet, due to COVID-19, the curriculum was earlier cut by 25% and the questions will only be from this reduced syllabus.

Based on feedback & consultations with diverse stakeholders,we're hereby announcing the examination schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) & the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams. #Exams @msbshse @CMOMaharashtra @MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/WKj5RmVfAj — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 16, 2021

MSBSHE: Maharashtra Class 10th (SSC) Exam Schedule 2022

MSBSHE: Maharashtra Class 12th (HSC) Exam Schedule 2022

MSBSHE: Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 Result

The examination will be conducted under strict COVID guidelines. According to the official statement issued by Gaikwad, the results for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) will be declared by the 2nd week of June 2022, and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exam results will be announced by the 2nd week of July 2022. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information on the examination.

In a tweet, the minister said that the health & well-being of students remains our priority. "To ensure a conducive environment for the students,we held a series of consultations with schools,principals, headmasters,teachers &experts regarding the assessment mode & exam schedule.Their suggestions were incorporated," she wrote.

