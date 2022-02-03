Last Updated:

Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: HSC, SSC Exams To Be Conducted As Scheduled In Offline Mode

Maharashtra Board exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode only. Students demanded for online exam due to COVID but there has been no change in pattern.

Maharashtra Board exams 2022

Image: PTI


Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has said that the Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode. It has been confirmed in a press conference on February 3, 2022. Considering the COVID situation, speculations were being made that the exam may be conducted in online mode. However, the doubt has been clarified and now both Maharashtra HSC exams 2022 and SSC exams will be held in offline mode. For more details, candidates can visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.

To be noted that there has been no change in the exam schedule. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 will be conducted in March 2022. Class 10th exams will be conducted between March 15 and April 4, 2022 and class 12th exams will be conducted from March 4, 2022. The exam day guidelines can be checked here.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

  • As per guidelines, more than 25 students will not be allowed in a class. This has been done so that social distancing can be maintained. 
  • With aim of ensuring that students don't face problems, Maharashtra Board will provide Medical Help at all exam centres and this time.
  • The number of exam centres has been increased by almost 4 times to accomodate students with COVID-19 safety protocols

MSBSHSE has said that in case any student miss the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exams due to COVID-19, they will most likely get another opportunity later to appear in the exams. Detailed guidelines on this have not been released yet and will be released later. Candidates should keep an eye on official website for being updated.  

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Check important dates here

  • Maharashtra SSC exams will be conducted between March 15 and April 4, 2022
  • Maharashtra HSC exams will begin from March 4, 2022
  • Class 12th Practical Exams will be conducted between February 14 and March 3, 2022
  • Class 10th Practical Exams will be conducted between February 25 and March 14, 2022
