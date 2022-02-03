Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: HSC, SSC Exams To Be Conducted As Scheduled In Offline Mode

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has said that the Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode. It has been confirmed in a press conference on February 3, 2022. Considering the COVID situation, speculations were being made that the exam may be conducted in online mode. However, the doubt has been clarified and now both Maharashtra HSC exams 2022 and SSC exams will be held in offline mode. For more details, candidates can visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.

To be noted that there has been no change in the exam schedule. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 will be conducted in March 2022. Class 10th exams will be conducted between March 15 and April 4, 2022 and class 12th exams will be conducted from March 4, 2022. The exam day guidelines can be checked here.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

As per guidelines, more than 25 students will not be allowed in a class. This has been done so that social distancing can be maintained.

With aim of ensuring that students don't face problems, Maharashtra Board will provide Medical Help at all exam centres and this time.

The number of exam centres has been increased by almost 4 times to accomodate students with COVID-19 safety protocols

MSBSHSE has said that in case any student miss the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exams due to COVID-19, they will most likely get another opportunity later to appear in the exams. Detailed guidelines on this have not been released yet and will be released later. Candidates should keep an eye on official website for being updated.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Check important dates here