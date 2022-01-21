Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: HSC, SSC Practical Exam Dates Out

Maharashtra Board exams 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released the practical exam dates for Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022. Following the local media reports, 10th, 12th practical exams will begin from February 14, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on March 14, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website – mahahsscboard.in.

Exams to be conducted in offline mode

To be noted that both Maharashtra SSC and HSC Exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode. The offline medium will be followed or both practical as well as theory exams. The class 10 exams will be conducted from February 25 to March 14, 2022 and class 12 exams will be conducted between February 14 and March 3, 2022. Students are hereby informed that information has not been uploaded on the official website yet. It is as per local media, therefore, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Check practical and theory exam dates

MSBSHSE SSC Practical exams from February 25 to March 14, 2022

Maharashtra HSC Practical exams from February 14 to March 3, 2022

Maharashtra 10th Theory exam from March 15 to April 4, 2022

MSBSHSE 12th Theory exam from March 4 to 30, 2022

The Board had already released dates for MSBSHSE 10th, 12th theory exam in the month of December 2021. Along with releasing detailed schedule, the board had announced that exams will be held in offline mode. As per data available, over 35 lakh students are expected to appear in MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Board Exams this year. The arrangements will have to be made by schools so as to hold these exams while following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Maharashtra Schools for classes 1-12 to reopen from Jan 24

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced that the schools for classes 1-12th will be reopened from Monday, January 24, 2022. It has been announced that the schools are being reopened only on the condition that COVID guidelines will be followed. Students, teachers as well as staff members will have to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitizers whenever required. The decision comes after the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to the proposal which was prepared by the State Education Department.