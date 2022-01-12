Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 To Be Conducted As Planned In Offline Mode, Confirms Chairman

Maharashtra board exams 2022: The rumor of the Maharashtra Board postponing the Maharashtra HSC exams 2022 and Maharashtra SSC exams 2022 was circulating on social media platforms. Sharad Gosavi, who is the Chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has clarified that the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 will be conducted as per the schedule released earlier. To be noted that recently the state board conducted a review meeting considering the present situation. However, they came to the conclusion of not postponing the board exams for both classes 10 and 12. As per schedule, the exams will be conducted in February and March 2022. The Board has given schools and colleges the freedom to conduct oral and practical exams as per the schedule. However, the offline exams will be conducted as planned.

Sharad Gosavi told a media organisation, “Schools and colleges can conduct their internal examinations as per their schedule and what is suitable but the written exams will be conducted offline as per the schedule released earlier. However, based on the situation before the exams, a decision will be made.”

Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: Check time table here

Class 12 HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) oral exams will be conducted between February 14 to March 3, 2022

Written exams will begin on March 4, 2022

Class 10 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) oral and practical exams will be conducted between February 25 to March 14, 2022

Class 10 written examinations will be conducted from March 15, 2022

This year the Board has decided to conduct the exams. In 2021, Board had to cancel both HSC and SSC exams due to second wave of COVID pandemic. The decision was taken after CBSE had announced cancellation of the Class 10th 12th Board Exams 2021. The results for both the exams were declared based on internal evaluation. Since then, the exam syllabus has been reduced by 25% for benefit of students.