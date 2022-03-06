Maharashtra Board To Award Full 1 Mark For question Asked In English Paper Of Class 12

Maharashtra HSC 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that the Board will award full marks for one question asked in the English paper of the HSC or Class 12 final exams. The Maharashtra Board has taken this decision because the question was printed without the necessary guidelines. The Board took this decision at a review meeting that was held on Saturday after some teachers raised issues about the English paper in Class 12.

Maharashtra Board to award full 1 mark for a question in English paper

Sharad Gosavi, Chairman, MSBSHSE, stated that all those students who have appeared in the Maharashtra HSC Examination will get full marks for the question (1 mark) as it was printed without instructions. He added that the committee did not find any other problems with the question paper.

The Class 12 Board Examination in Maharastra started on March 4, 2022. The examinations are being conducted in two different shifts—the first shift from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The examination will conclude on April 30, and the examinations for second and third language subjects, earlier scheduled for March 5 and 7, will be held on April 5 and 7. The board had to postpone exams for these subjects as question papers were destroyed after the truck transporting them from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra caught fire on February 23.

