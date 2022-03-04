Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022 Begins Today, Check Guidelines To Be Followed

Maharashtra HSC Board exam 2022: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will begin conducting the class 12 board exams from Friday, March 4, 2022. Students who have got themselves registered to take the exam can check the guidelines and instructions which need to be followed here. For more details, they are free to go to the official website mahasscboard.in. Guidelines to be followed and steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022: Guidelines to be followed at exam centre

It is mandatory to carry a printout of admit cards to the exam hall. Candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof with them along with the hall tickets.

The board is conducting exam in offline mode and proper arrangements have been made at the exam centre. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre. They will have to wear masks at all times and maintain social distance. They are advised to take a hand sanitizer along them to use whenever required.

Candidates will have to go to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time

Any type of electronic device is not allowed to be carried to the exam hall

This time MSBSHSE has decided not more than 25 students will be allowed inside one centre

Here is how to download Maharashtra board exams 2022 admit card