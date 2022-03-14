Maharashtra HSC Chemistry Paper Not Leaked, Says Min Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra class 12 exam: Many claims of mass cheating in exams in Maharashtra are being made by students and teachers on Twitter. However, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has denied of any such incident. State school education minister Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad has said that twelfth-grade chemistry question paper is not leaked. She further said that the false propaganda is being spread through some social media handles.

A rumor was being spread that class 12 chemistry board paper of Maharashtra Board has allegedly been leaked in Mumbai. It is being said that few students had a paper on their mobile phone and arrived late at the exam centre.

शनिवार, दिनांक १२ मार्च रोजी झालेल्या इ. बारावीच्या रसायनशास्त्र विषयाची प्रश्नपत्रिका फुटलेली नाही. पेपर फुटला, असा चुकीचा प्रचार काही समाजमाध्यामातून सुरू आहे. त्यात तथ्य नाहीं. या प्रकरणी आज विधानपरिषदेत मी केलेलं निवेदन. pic.twitter.com/5TnlPxChek — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) March 14, 2022

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will award full marks for one question asked in the English paper of the HSC or Class 12 final exams. The Maharashtra Board has taken this decision because the question was printed without the necessary guidelines. The Class 12 Board Examination in Maharastra started on March 4, 2022. The examinations are being conducted in two different shifts—the first shift from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

