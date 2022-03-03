Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022: The Maharashtra Board Class 12 board exam 2022 is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 4, 2022. Registered students will be taking the exams between March 4 and April 30, 2022. To be noted that the exam will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across the state following COVID-19 guidelines.

Candidates should know that the Maharashtra class 12th exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 10:30 am and will continue till 2 pm. Whereas afternoon shift will begin from 3 pm and will continue till 6:30 pm. The hall tickets have already been released and candidates will have to carry it to the exam centre. The direct link to download admit card has also been attached below. For more information, candidates can go to the official website- mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022: Guidelines to be followed on exam day

Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, it is mandatory to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre. Students will have to carry their face mask, hand sanitizer along with a printout of their admit card

Candidates will have to go to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time

Students should know that they are strictly not allowed to carry any type of electronic device to the exam hall

Steps to download Maharashtra board exams 2022 admit card

For downloading the HSC Admit card, candidates will have to go to the official website - mahahsscboard.in.

Now, on the homepage, select the option that reads "HSC" tab.

Then enter credentials such as username and password

Click on the "Submit" button and the school login dashboard window will be displayed on the screen.

Click on Maharashtra HSC Hall ticket 2022 and select your college from the list and click on ‘Generate Admission Card (HTML)’ and a new page will open.

Enter the seat number range by entering ‘first seat number’ and ‘last seat number’ and click on the Print’ button

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets