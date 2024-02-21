English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Maharashtra HSC Exams 2024 Begins Today, Check Reporting Time, Important Instructions Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to commence the Class 12 board exams for the year 2024, starting today.

Nandini Verma
Board exams
Students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to commence the Class 12 board exams for the year 2024, starting today. The Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will take place from February 21 to March 14. The first paper, English, is scheduled in the morning shift from 11 am to 2:10 pm.

The Maharashtra Class 12 exams will be held in two shifts, with the morning session from 11 am to 2:10 pm and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6:10 pm. To gain entry to the exam center, students must carry their Maharashtra HSC board exam admit card and school identity card. Admit cards are mandatory, and students without them will not be allowed entry. Notably, there will be no additional 10 minutes allotted for reading the question paper this time, as per the board's instructions.

Students appearing for the Maharashtra HSC board exams are advised to arrive at the centers at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the exam. The board has implemented a "copy-free exams" campaign, and students are not permitted to leave the exam hall until the conclusion of the exam.

To maintain the integrity of the exams, the board prohibits the use of electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and smartwatches inside the exam hall. Only stationary items will be allowed.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 08:53 IST

