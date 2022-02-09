Maharashtra HSC Hall Ticket 2022: Here's How To Download Maharashtra Board Admit Card

Quick links:
Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022 today, February 9, 2022. The examination is scheduled for March-April and institutions can download the admit cards by visiting the official website - mahahsscboard.in. Candidates must note that the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Exams 2022 will be held in pen and paper mode for both practical and theory exams.
The Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 25 to March 14, 2022, and the Class 12 exams are set to take place from February 14 to March 3, 2022. The Maharashtra HSC and SSC 2021 theory exams will begin in March. Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 4 to 30, 2022, and Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. HSC Exam Admit Cards for Class 12 HSC students will be provided to the students by their respective schools and junior colleges. The admit card will carry a signature by the headmaster or principal of the school or junior college and then be handed over to the students.