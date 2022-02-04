Maharashtra: SCERT To Provide Subject-wise Question Banks For Class 10th & 12th

Maharashtra Board Exam 2022: The education board of Maharashtra has released an important notification for students, informing them about the class 10 and 12 board examinations. Taking to Twitter, the education minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad, has announced that the State Council of Educational Research and Training will be providing subject-wise question banks. The examination will be conducted in offline mode across the state. However, the state's government's decision to hold exams in pen-paper mode has sparked controversy across the state

"To help students of class Xth and XIIth prepare for the state board exams, SCERT Maharashtra will be providing subject-wise question banks. These will be available at http://maa.ac.in. Students should avail themselves of the benefit, "Gaikwad tweeted.

Here's the direct link to check subject-wise question banks - Click here

Maharashtra Class 10 and 12 board examinations: Here's how to check the question bank

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (maa.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the relevant link related to the question bank.

Step 3: Automatically, you will be redirected to another page. Choose a subject.

Step 4: On the screen, a pdf will be opened up. Download it and take a printout of it for future needs.

