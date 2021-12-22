Maharashtra Schools May Be Shut Again If Omicron Cases Rise: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra schools: Maharashtra School Education minister Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad while talking about Omicron cases said that the department may take a call to shut the schools again if the cases continue to rise. The Minister told ANI, “If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation.”

To be noted that as of now Maharashtra has the second highest number of Omicron cases in the country. National Capital tops the list with 57 active cases. Maharashtra on the other hand stands on number two with 54 cases. As of now, the announcement of school closing has not been made yet.

Maharashtra | If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation: School Education minister Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad to ANI



Following the orders of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Schools have been reopened for classes 1 to 7 on December 15, 2021. COVID protocols are being followed in school premises all the time. Ahead of reopening, important guidelines were also issued by BMC.

Check important guidelines issued by BMC

Students, as well as staff members, must not forget to wear masks and use sanitisers at all times to keep themselves safe.

Schools will have to ensure that their staff, both teaching and non-teaching are vaccinated

In case any staff member or students show any symptoms, they will not be allowed to join schools

It is not compulsory to attend classes in offline mode, if students want to continue till online classes that can do so

Schools must make sure that all surroundings are sanitised at regular intervals and nobody crowds in common areas.

Sharing of food, stationary or any other items is not allowed so as to eliminate the risk of contact or any possible infection.

COVID in Maharashtra: Overview

In Maharashtra, RT-PCR testing found ten people to be COVID positive, including eight police officers, before the beginning of the State Assembly's Winter Session. According to the State Health Department, about 3,500 samples were tested. On Tuesday, December 21, Maharashtra reported 825 new Coronavirus infections. On Monday, December 20, the state recorded 544 new Coronavirus infections but, no Omicron cases, as well as four deaths, the lowest number since April 1, 2020.

Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: SSC, HSC Exam Time Table Out

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has recently released the schedule for Maharashtra Board Exams 2022. Maharashtra HSC SSC exam schedule 2022 is out for class 10, 12 exams. As per schedule, inter exam will commence on March 4, while the matric exam will begin on March 15, 2022. The written exams of Std 12th and 10th will end on April 07 and April 18, 2022 respectively. For details, candidates can visit the official website- mahahsc.in. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about the schedule.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, “The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has issued subject wise timetable for the 2021-22 board exams of Std.10th (SSC) & Std. 12th (HSC).The same can be accessed at mahahsscboard.in. Wishing all students the best of luck!! @msbshse @MahaDGIPR.”

