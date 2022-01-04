Maharashtra Schools To Boost Free Vaccination Drive For 15-18 Age Group: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra schools are gearing up to get the students vaccinated. The vaccination under children vaccination plan for 15-18-year-olds has been started on January 3, 2022. The BMC on January 3 announced the closing of Mumbai schools. Closure of schools in any other districts has not been announced yet. State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that the Maharashtra school closing decision has been left with District authorities.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad official statement: Highlights

The Minister has also shared the children vaccination plan for the state. The schools in Maharashtra are preparing to host free vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group. Post reviewing the preparations, Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to share that most schools have set themselves a target to administer 1st dose of vaccine to maximum students in January, 2022 itself. The Minister tweeted, "Our schools are all geared up to bolster the free vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group. On Monday, reviewed the preparedness of the vaccination drive across districts in the presence of senior officials, districts Collectors/Commissioners, local education & public health staff"

She further said, "The school education & the public health depts,local bodies are working in close coordination to ensure that the entire eligible younger population gets vaccinated at the earliest.Most districts have targetted to finish administering first dose to all those eligible in Jan itself. Health & well-being of our children is our topmost priority. During the meeting, I reiterated the need to strictly follow the SOPs for safe operation of schools & avoid any gatherings. Local bodies are empowered to review school openings based on a regular risk level assessment."

Minister further said, "The possibility of increasing the number of vaccinators for Osmanabad, Chandrapur, Solapur and Wardha,where Japanese Encephalitis vaccination campaign is also ongoing,will be studied in coordination with the health department."