Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams 2023 From July 18, Check Date Sheets Here

Maharashtra Supplementary Exams 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for conducting the Maharashtra Class 10th or SSC and Class 12th HSC supplementary exams 2023. The SSC and HSC supplementary exams will begin on July 18 and conclude on August 1 and 10, respectively. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 11 am. The second shift will begin at 3 pm.

Maharashtra Board class 10th result was declared on June 2. A total of 93.83% of students passed the exam. 91.25% passed class 12th exams, the results of which were declared on May 25. Students who failed the annual board exams were allowed to register for the supplementary exam. Those who have registered for the exam will get a chance to improve their performance in the board exam.

Maharashtra SSC supplementary exam 2023

Maharashtra class 10 supplementary exam will begin with the first language paper — Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, and Punjabi in the morning shift. In the afternoon shift, the exams for second or third-language papers will be held - German or French. The Maha SSC exams will also conclude with the language papers.

Click here for Maha SSC supplementary exam date sheet 2023.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2023

The Maharashtra class 12th supplementary exam will begin with an English paper on July 18. The exam for HSC vocational students will conclude on August 5. Click here to check Maha HSC vocational supplementary exam date sheet 2023. The Maha HSC general and bifocal supplementary exam will conclude on August 10. Click here for date sheet.