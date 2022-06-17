Quick links:
Maharashtra SSC result 2022: As scheduled, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam result on June 17, 2022. The result was declared during a press conference at 11 am and made available on official websites at 1 pm. Registered students who took the exam and were waiting to check scores can do the same now. It has been uploaded on the official websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link, as well as result highlights, can also be checked here.
This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam, which was held from March 15 to April 4. To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials including their roll number and date of birth on the official website.
The announcement of the date and time of publishing of results was made by the State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, who said that the SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM on June 17. In a video message, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wished the students, saying, "Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm."