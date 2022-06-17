Maharashtra SSC result 2022: As scheduled, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam result on June 17, 2022. The result was declared during a press conference at 11 am and made available on official websites at 1 pm. Registered students who took the exam and were waiting to check scores can do the same now. It has been uploaded on the official websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link, as well as result highlights, can also be checked here.

This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam, which was held from March 15 to April 4. To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials including their roll number and date of birth on the official website.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: List of websites to check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2022

sscresult.mkcl.org maharashtraeducation.com result.mh-ssc.ac.in mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th result

Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, registered candidates should click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 link

Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further references

The announcement of the date and time of publishing of results was made by the State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, who said that the SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM on June 17. In a video message, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wished the students, saying, "Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm."