Last Updated:

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 has been released on the official websites. It can be checked by following the steps or by clicking on the direct link.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Maharashtra

Image: PTI/Representative


Maharashtra SSC result 2022: As scheduled, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam result on June 17, 2022. The result was declared during a press conference at 11 am and made available on official websites at 1 pm. Registered students who took the exam and were waiting to check scores can do the same now. It has been uploaded on the official websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link, as well as result highlights, can also be checked here.

This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam, which was held from March 15 to April 4. To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials including their roll number and date of birth on the official website. 

Here is the direct link to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2022

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: List of websites to check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2022

  1. sscresult.mkcl.org
  2. maharashtraeducation.com
  3. result.mh-ssc.ac.in
  4. mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th result

  • Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, registered candidates should click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 link
  • Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further references

The announcement of the date and time of publishing of results was made by the State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, who said that the SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM on June 17. In a video message, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wished the students, saying, "Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm."

READ | RBSE Class 5th result 2022 declared: Direct link and steps to check Rajasthan board result
READ | Board Results 2022: Latest Update on Maharashtra, UP, Kerala & Haryana board result dates
READ | Haryana Board Result Date: BSEH result likely to be declared by June 15
READ | Haryana Board Result 2022: List of websites to check BSEH class 12 Result
READ | Haryana board result 2022 Live updates: BSEH 12th result declared, check here
Tags: Maharashtra, Maharashtra ssc, Maharashtra ssc result 2022
First Published:
COMMENT