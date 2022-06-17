Last Updated:

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Updates: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Out, 96.94% Pass

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Maharashtra Board has released the SSC or class 10 result on June 17, 2022. The result which has been released can be checked on the official websites. The steps to check result are mentioned below.

Maharashtra SSC Result

13:05 IST, June 17th 2022
Here's direct link to check scores

Click on this link to check result

 

13:01 IST, June 17th 2022
Overall Pass Percentage recorded is 96.94%

The Maharashtra Board result has been released. Overall Pass Percentage of 96.94% has been recorded.

12:58 IST, June 17th 2022
12:58 IST, June 17th 2022
Check re-evaluation details here

After the online results, online applications for quality verification, photocopies of answer sheets, re-evaluation and migration certificate will be accepted.

12:57 IST, June 17th 2022
Over 16 lakh students registered for exam

16,38,964 students had registered for the exam. Of these, 8,89,506 are boys and 7,49,458 are girls

12:54 IST, June 17th 2022
State education minister announced the result timimgs

The announcement of the date and time of publishing of results was made by the State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, who said that the SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM.

12:48 IST, June 17th 2022
Maha class 10 result to be out shortly

The result will be released in another 15 minutes

11:33 IST, June 17th 2022
Education Minister will announce the pass percentage

It is expected that the Maharashtra SSC Result will be announced at the press conference where the education minister will announce the pass percentage and other important details about the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022.

11:20 IST, June 17th 2022
How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2022
  • Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 link
  • Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and mother's first name
  • Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further references.
10:52 IST, June 17th 2022
List of websites to check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2022
  1. sscresult.mkcl.org
  2. maharashtraeducation.com
  3. result.mh-ssc.ac.in
  4. mahahsscboard.in
10:15 IST, June 17th 2022
Maharashtra SSC result 2022: Over 16 lakh students took the exam

This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam,

10:02 IST, June 17th 2022
Credentials required to check result

To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials including their roll number and date of birth on the official website. 

09:48 IST, June 17th 2022
Maharashtra SSC result 2022: Check exam dates here

The exam was conducted between March 15 and April 4, 2022

09:48 IST, June 17th 2022
Where to check result?

Once declared, students will be able to check the SSC 10th exam result 2022 by visiting the official website - mahresult.nic.in

09:48 IST, June 17th 2022
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Date and time was announced in advance

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Board had confirmed the date and time in advance. It will be released on June 17 at 1 pm.

09:48 IST, June 17th 2022
MSBSHSE matric result to be out in second half

The Maharashtra Board class 10 result will be released in the second half at 1 pm.

09:48 IST, June 17th 2022
MSBSHSE Class 10 result 2022 to be out today

The MSBSHSE Class 10 or matric result is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2022.

