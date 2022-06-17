Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Updates: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Out, 96.94% Pass

Quick links:
The Maharashtra Board result has been released. Overall Pass Percentage of 96.94% has been recorded.
Detailed information about this is available on the website http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in
After the online results, online applications for quality verification, photocopies of answer sheets, re-evaluation and migration certificate will be accepted.
16,38,964 students had registered for the exam. Of these, 8,89,506 are boys and 7,49,458 are girls
The announcement of the date and time of publishing of results was made by the State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, who said that the SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM.
This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam,
To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials including their roll number and date of birth on the official website.
The exam was conducted between March 15 and April 4, 2022
