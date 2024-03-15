×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Manipur Government Introduces New Grading System for High School Leaving Certificate Examination

The Manipur Education-School Department has announced the implementation of a new grading system effective from the year 2024 for HSLC exams.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
In line with the evolving educational landscape, the Education-School Department of the Manipur Government has announced the implementation of a new grading system. Teaming up with the Board of Secondary Education, this innovative approach will overhaul the traditional method of displaying marks in the mark statement cum certificate.

Scheduled to be launched from the High School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024, the new system aims to alleviate the stress and pressure often associated with the conventional marking system. Recognizing the importance of healthy competition among students for academic improvement, the Manipur Government emphasizes the need to mitigate stress levels and discourage excessive competitiveness, particularly among minors.

Under the proposed grading system, students will be evaluated based on grades and grade points, rather than raw marks. This shift aims to foster a more conducive learning environment by reducing the burden on students. Moreover, it seeks to address the inconsistencies inherent in the current practice of evaluating answer sheets, where subjective biases may influence marking.

Key features of the grading system include the absence of total marks or aggregate display on the document, the elimination of division/rank awards, and the inclusion of only pass/fail indications. Grades and corresponding grade points will be assigned as follows:

  • A1: 91-100 (Grade points: 10)
  • A2: 81-90 (Grade points: 9)
  • B1: 71-80 (Grade points: 8)
  • B2: 61-70 (Grade points: 7)
  • C1: 51-60 (Grade points: 6)
  • C2: 41-50 (Grade points: 5)
  • D: 31-40 (Grade points: 4)
  • E1: 21-30 (Fail)
  • E2: 00-20 (Fail)

It's important to note that the internal assessment and external examination (80 marks) conducted by the Board will remain unchanged, ensuring the continuity of evaluation standards.

This transformative step underscores the Manipur Government's commitment to nurturing a supportive and equitable learning environment for students, fostering holistic development while mitigating unnecessary academic stress.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

