MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC, SSLC Exam Schedule Announced; Check Details Here

Meghalaya Board Exams 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the schedule for the Meghalaya Class 10, and 12 examinations. According to the schedule of the exam, the MBOSE Class 10 exam will start on March 24, 2022, and the examination for the Class 12 board exam will commence on March 25, 2022. All those students who are going to appear in the MBOSE HSSLC and SSLC can download the examination timetable by visiting the official website - mbose.in.

The examination will begin at 10 am and will be conducted under strict COVID protocols. "In the event of an important announcement from the state/central government on dates coinciding with the program, rescheduling of the examination program if deemed necessary will be done," the Meghalaya Board informed. For the information related to the examination, it is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website of MBOSE. Due to surging cases of COVID-19, several students have expressed concern and demanded to extend the date of examination and conduct the board exam through online mode. However, the Meghalaya Board has not issued any notification regarding this matter and if there are any changes in the date of the examination, the board would announce it through the official website.

Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timings

Schools will open the examination hall at 9:30 AM.

Question papers will be distributed to all candidates at 9:45 AM.

Answer scripts will be distributed to all the candidates at 9:50 AM.

Students will start writing at 10 AM.

MBOSE HSLC Exam 2022

MBOSE SSLC Exam 2022

Image: PTI